Cooper Criswell News: Returns to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander was called up by Boston on Wednesday and will return to Triple-A without seeing game action. Criswell appeared in three games for the Red Sox at the start of the season and gave up five earned runs over 4.1 frames, though he's been dominant in Worcester's rotation with a 1.99 ERA in five outings.