Cooper Criswell News: Up as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Red Sox added Criswell to the active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Since being sent down to Triple-A in early April, Criswell has turned in a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 11 innings alongside a 16:3 K:BB. He'll help the Red Sox's bullpen get through Saturday's twin bill but is likely to head back to Worcester after Game 2 is finished.

Cooper Criswell
Boston Red Sox
