Cooper Hjerpe headshot

Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Double-A Springfield placed Hjerpe on the injured list with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He's missed a lot of time with elbow injuries since getting drafted in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. Hjerpe's inability to handle a starter's workload thus far points to a future in relief. He had a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB in 52.1 innings (15 starts) at Double-A last year.

Cooper Hjerpe
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
