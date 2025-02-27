Cooper Hjerpe News: Clean bill of health this spring

Hjerpe (elbow) allowed one run over an inning of work in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.

Hjerpe didn't pitch after July 2 last season due to left elbow inflammation, but he had a normal offseason and entered Cardinals camp with a clean bill of health, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The lefty has had elbow issues in each of his two pro seasons and changed his diet this offseason with the goal of reducing inflammation and soreness in his body. Hjerpe had a 13 percent walk rate but also a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in his 52.1 innings between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield in 2024. He'll rejoin the Springfield rotation for the start of the 2025 campaign as he hopes to stay healthy and cut down on the free passes.