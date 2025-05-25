Cooper Hummel News: Gets deal with Baltimore

Hummel signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Before opting out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees a few days earlier, Hummel had seen action in 10 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .258/.415/.290 with no home runs and a stolen base over 41 plate appearances. The switch-hitting Hummel will immediately report to the big leagues with his new organization and could emerge as a short-side platoon player for the Orioles at either designated hitter on in the corner outfield.