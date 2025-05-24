Fantasy Baseball
Cooper Hummel

Cooper Hummel News: Opts out of deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Hummel opted out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Hummel has spent the entire season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he turned in a .258/.415/.290 slash line with two RBI and six runs scored across 41 plate appearances. He'll now test his value in the open market, though he's unlikely to get more than another minor-league deal elsewhere.

