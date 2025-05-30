Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Hummel headshot

Cooper Hummel News: Rejoining Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Hummel agreed to a major-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 30-year-old elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Orioles earlier this week, but that was more of an administrative decision as he's now back with the club. Hummel isn't likely to have an everyday role, but the placement of Cedric Mullins (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list leaves Baltimore with significant at-bats to fill.

Cooper Hummel
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now