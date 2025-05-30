Cooper Hummel News: Rejoining Baltimore

Hummel agreed to a major-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 30-year-old elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Orioles earlier this week, but that was more of an administrative decision as he's now back with the club. Hummel isn't likely to have an everyday role, but the placement of Cedric Mullins (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list leaves Baltimore with significant at-bats to fill.