Corbin Burnes Injury: On track to start Saturday

Burnes received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder this past Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The injection was to help reduce the inflammation in Burnes' right shoulder, and he was able to throw off flat ground Monday. He'll have his shoulder closely monitored this week, but he is on track to make his scheduled start against the Dodgers on Saturday. Burnes has logged three quality starts this season with a 3.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:17 K:BB across 32.2 innings.