Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes Injury: Throws on flat ground Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Burnes (shoulder) threw on flat ground Monday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burnes is not making his scheduled start Monday against the Mets after experiencing fatigue in his right shoulder over his past two outings. It's the first time he's missed a start since he entered the rotation on a full-time basis in 2020. However, Burnes' session of catch Monday appeared to go well, and he and the Diamondbacks remain optimistic he can avoid the 15-day injured list and start this weekend versus the Dodgers.

Corbin Burnes
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now