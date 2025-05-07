Corbin Burnes News: Deemed ready to start Saturday

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Burnes (shoulder) has been cleared to make his next start Saturday versus the Dodgers at Chase Field, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports. "As we anticipated, Saturday's looking really, really good," Lovullo said of Burnes' status.

Burnes wasn't able to start Monday's series opener against the Mets as initially planned after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder inflammation following an MRI on Friday. Though Burnes looked to be at risk of landing on the 15-day injured list, his shoulder responded well to a cortisone injection, and Lovullo relayed that the right-hander checked off the final box in his recovery by completing a bullpen session Wednesday. Despite Burnes receiving a clean bill of health, fantasy managers in shallower leagues may want to tread carefully with him during his upcoming start. In addition to drawing a tough matchup versus a potent Dodgers lineup, Burnes' underlying numbers (4.64 SIERA, career-low 7.9 K-BB%) through his first six starts of the season have been far from the ace-level production that the Diamondbacks would have hoped for after signing him to a $210 million contract this winter.