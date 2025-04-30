Corbin Burnes News: Finally gets first victory

Burnes (1-1) earned the win over the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

After going winless in his first five starts as a member of the Diamondbacks, Burnes finally got into the win column Wednesday despite being far from sharp. The right-hander threw just 49 of 94 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high five walks, but none of the free passes ended up hurting him -- the only run Burnes allowed came on a Mark Vientos solo homer. Burnes has been troublingly wild this season, as his 4.68 BB/9 is fifth-worst among qualified pitchers and would stand as the worst mark of his career, but he's managed a 3.58 ERA despite also recording a below-average 7.71 K/9. His next start lines up to be a rematch against the Mets next week.