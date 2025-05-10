Corbin Burnes News: Stellar versus Dodgers

Burnes (2-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Burnes had a start skipped while dealing with shoulder inflammation, but it appears the issue is behind him now. He threw 91 pitches (58 strikes) in his first start since April 30 versus the Mets, covering a valuable seven innings after the Diamondbacks had to dip into their bullpen early Friday. Burnes is now at a 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 39.2 innings across seven starts. The lofty walk rate remains a concern, as his 4.3 BB/9 is the highest of his career. Assuming he feels fine after this start, he's projected for a home outing versus the pitiful Rockies in his next turn.