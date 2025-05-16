Corbin Burnes News: Strikes out 10 in win
Burnes (3-1) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.
The 10 strikeouts were a season high for Burnes, who has kept runs off the board in each of his last two starts. He's covered 13 innings in that span while posting a 15:5 K:BB, though the lowly Rockies weren't able to take advantage of the free passes. Burnes is now at a 2.56 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB across 45.2 innings over eight starts this season. The 30-year-old's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers. He posted seven shutout innings against them in his previous outing.
