Corbin Carroll News: Launches early homer in loss

Carroll went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Pirates.

Carroll opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, taking Mike Burrows' third pitch of the game out to right field. Prior to Tuesday, Carroll had gone 0-for-14 over his previous four contests. The outfielder's slump has him down to a .259/.329/.561 slash line on the year, but he's added 16 homers, 35 RBI, 42 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 55 games. Carroll is too talented to stay quiet for long, so expect him to get back on track sooner rather than later.