Corey Julks News: Loses out on roster spot

The White Sox reassigned Julks to minor-league camp Monday.

Outrighted off Chicago's 40-man roster in January, Julks still received an invitation to big-league spring training but was unable to make much of a push for a bench role with the White Sox to open the season. After turning in a .581 OPS in 189 plate appearances with Chicago in 2024, Julks went 6-for-27 (.222 average) with 10 strikeouts over 13 Cactus League games. Julks is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Charlotte.