Corey Seager Injury: Aiming for Saturday activation
Seager (hamstring) took live batting practice Thursday and also did some running, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Barring a setback, Seager is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday. The veteran shortstop is sporting a .286/.345/.468 batting line with four home runs over his first 21 contests for the Rangers this season.
