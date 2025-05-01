Fantasy Baseball
Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager Injury: Aiming for Saturday activation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Seager (hamstring) took live batting practice Thursday and also did some running, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Barring a setback, Seager is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday. The veteran shortstop is sporting a .286/.345/.468 batting line with four home runs over his first 21 contests for the Rangers this season.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
