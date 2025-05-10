Corey Seager Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Seager was not in Friday's lineup to rest his injured right hamstring, Steve Kornacki of MLB.com reports.

Seager was held out of games Thursday and Friday without a reason given. It's unclear if Seager aggravated his previous hamstring injury, or if the Rangers are being extra cautious with the shortstop, who was activated off the injured list a week ago. Josh Smith filled in at shortstop while Seager rested his hamstring.