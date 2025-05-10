Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 5:55am

Seager was not in Friday's lineup to rest his injured right hamstring, Steve Kornacki of MLB.com reports.

Seager was held out of games Thursday and Friday without a reason given. It's unclear if Seager aggravated his previous hamstring injury, or if the Rangers are being extra cautious with the shortstop, who was activated off the injured list a week ago. Josh Smith filled in at shortstop while Seager rested his hamstring.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now