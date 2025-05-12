Corey Seager Injury: Held out again Monday

Seager (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

It marks the fourth time across the last five contests that Seager has been out of the lineup due to a right hamstring issue. Seager spent time on injured list in late April and early May with an injury to the same hamstring. The Rangers are considering him day-to-day for the time being. Ezequiel Duran is at shortstop and batting ninth for the Rangers on Monday.