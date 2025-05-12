Fantasy Baseball
Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager Injury: Likely headed back to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Seager (hamstring) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Seager was not the corresponding move for Jake Burger's recall from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. However, it sounds like the Rangers will just wait until Tuesday to put Seager on the IL when Kyle Higashioka (intercostal) is activated. It would be the second time within the last three weeks that Seager has gone on the IL with a right hamstring injury.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

