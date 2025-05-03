Fantasy Baseball
Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Rangers reinstated Seager (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday.

Seager has been out of action since April 23 due to a strained right hamstring, but the 10-day minimum is all he needed to make a full recovery. He'll slide back into his usual role as Texas' everyday shortstop and look to pick up where he left off after slashing .302/.362/.524 during April. Jonathan Ornelas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

