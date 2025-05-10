Corey Seager News: Homers twice in win

Seager went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Seager sat out two straight contests but returned with a bang, notching his second two-homer game of the season. The shortstop has hit safely in each of his five games since returning from the injured list May 3, going 8-for-23 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored in that span. On the season, he's slashing .300/.346/.520 with six long balls, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored across 107 plate appearances.