Corey Seager News: Returns to shortstop

Seager started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a sun scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Seattle.

Seager, who served as the designated hitter Saturday when he was activated off the injured list, was back home at shortstop Sunday. The Rangers have been in an offensive funk and desperately need Seager's bat in the lineup. The shortstop ranks third on the club with a .291 batting average.