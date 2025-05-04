Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager News: Returns to shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Seager started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a sun scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Seattle.

Seager, who served as the designated hitter Saturday when he was activated off the injured list, was back home at shortstop Sunday. The Rangers have been in an offensive funk and desperately need Seager's bat in the lineup. The shortstop ranks third on the club with a .291 batting average.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now