Corey Seager

Corey Seager News: Taking seat Sunday

RotoWire Staff

May 11, 2025

Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Seager missed two straight games due to a right hamstring injury before returning to action in impressive fashion Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and an additional run to help lead the Rangers to a 10-5 victory. The Rangers haven't indicated that Seager experienced any setbacks with his hamstring coming out of Saturday's contest, so his absence Sunday could be a pre-planned maintenance day.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
