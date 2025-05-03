Craig Yoho News: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Yoho was called up to the majors for his first major-league stint April 21 and got into five contests while with the big club. The right-hander struggled, however, posting a 9.53 ERA and 2.29 WHIP with a 4:6 K:BB over 5.2 innings. In a corresponding move Saturday, Milwaukee recalled pitcher Elvin Rodriguez from Nashville.