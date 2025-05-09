Fantasy Baseball
Cristian Javier Injury: Begins mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Javier (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Friday marks the first time Javier has worked off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. He still has a long road ahead of him before being cleared to rejoin the Astros' rotation, but his progress is encouraging and keeps him on track to return shortly after the All-Star break.

