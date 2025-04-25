Fantasy Baseball
Cristopher Sanchez Injury: Bullpen session scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Sanchez (forearm) felt fine after playing catch Friday and will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanchez was pulled from start Tuesday against the Mets due to forearm soreness, an issue which is sometimes the first sign of a problem serious enough to require Tommy John surgery. While that worst-case scenario probably remains in play, the news has been largely positive since Tuesday. He felt better enough by Wednesday that the Phillies elected not to send him for an MRI, and he was allowed to throw just three days after the initial incident. If Sunday's bullpen session causes no further issues, he could wind up avoiding the injured list, though he won't start Tuesday against the Nationals as previously scheduled.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
