Curtis Mead News: Cranks first homer in win

Mead went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

Making a rare start against a right-hander, Mead responded with his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Hunter Brown that put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning. While Mead's playing time has been limited, he's now recorded at least one hit in five straight games -- he's gone 6-for-15 (.400) in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old Mead is slashing .206/.286/.279 with four RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases through 77 plate appearances this season.