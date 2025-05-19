Fantasy Baseball
Curtis Mead headshot

Curtis Mead News: Getting first start since May 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mead will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Mead will crack the starting nine for the first time since May 9, after he had been on the bench for each of the past eight contests while the Rays opposed right-handed starters. The 24-year-old is batting just .169 on the season and looks like he'll remain in a short-side platoon role for the foreseeable future.

Curtis Mead
Tampa Bay Rays
