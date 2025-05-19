Curtis Mead News: Getting first start since May 9

Mead will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Mead will crack the starting nine for the first time since May 9, after he had been on the bench for each of the past eight contests while the Rays opposed right-handed starters. The 24-year-old is batting just .169 on the season and looks like he'll remain in a short-side platoon role for the foreseeable future.