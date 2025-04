Double-A New Hampshire placed Santos on the 60-day injured list March 19.

It's unclear what Santos' injury is. The 22-year-old righty moved from a starting role in 2023 to a relief role in 2024 due to his shaky control and durability issues. He logged a 6.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB in 27 innings at Double-A.