Dakota Hudson News: Cut from big-league camp

The Angels reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Hudson tossed two scoreless innings over his lone Cactus League appearance, but he wasn't a serious contender for an Opening Day roster spot after submitting a lowly 6.17 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over his 18 big-league starts with the Rockies in 2024. Assuming he doesn't elect free agency, Hudson will likely open the season as a member of the Triple-A Salt Lake rotation.