Dalton Rushing News: Gets on base three times in debut

Rushing went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

Rushing got a fun first taste of major-league action in this lopsided win in his debut. He didn't look out of place, striking out just once and scoring each time he got on base. The 24-year-old was slashing .308/.424/.514 over 31 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to his call-up Wednesday. He slots in as the backup to Will Smith at catcher, but Rushing can also push the struggling Michael Conforto for playing time in left field since Smith is likely to catch 4-to-5 games per week.