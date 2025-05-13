Dameury Pena News: Healthy at Single-A

Single-A Fort Myers activated Pena (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list May 6.

The undersized second baseman missed a little over two weeks with the undisclosed injury and has hit .417 with one double, one strikeout and one caught stealing in four games since getting activated. On the season, Pena is hitting .308 with one home run, two steals, a seven percent strikeout rate and a 2.3 percent walk rate in 43 plate appearances. Pena has hit 52.8 percent of balls on the ground and 45.9 percent to the opposite field, which is a recipe for a high batting average and minimal power.