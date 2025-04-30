Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dane Dunning headshot

Dane Dunning News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Rangers designated Dunning for assignment Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dunning made one appearance after being selected to the active roster Monday, allowing two runs over three innings. He'll now be stripped of his 40-man spot to make room for Tucker Barnhart, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. With a poor MLB track record and a 5.40 ERA in the minors this year, it's likely Dunning passes through waivers unclaimed.

Dane Dunning
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now