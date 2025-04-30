Dane Dunning News: Designated for assignment

The Rangers designated Dunning for assignment Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dunning made one appearance after being selected to the active roster Monday, allowing two runs over three innings. He'll now be stripped of his 40-man spot to make room for Tucker Barnhart, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. With a poor MLB track record and a 5.40 ERA in the minors this year, it's likely Dunning passes through waivers unclaimed.