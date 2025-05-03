Fantasy Baseball
Dane Dunning News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Dunning cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock.

Dunning will officially stick with the organization after being dropped from the 40-man roster Wednesday. He's made five starts in the minors so far this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 20 innings, and he could be in consideration for a move back to the Rangers if the big club's pitching depth is tested down the road.

