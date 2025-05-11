Dane Myers Injury: Set for MRI

Myers is dealing with back discomfort and is scheduled to undergo further imaging Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Myers was held out of the lineup in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox in what initially appeared to be a rest day after he had started in each of the last eight games, but a back injury was at the root of his absence. The fact that he's being sent in for imaging suggests that the Marlins have some fear that Myers' back issue may be more than a day-to-day concern. If Myers is forced to miss any action moving forward, Derek Hill (wrist) -- who is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list -- could replace him as the Marlins' primary center fielder.