Dane Myers Injury: Undergoing imaging

Myers (undisclosed) will undergo imaging Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Myers was given Sunday off after starting eight games in a row, but he may be managing some sort of injury. It's unclear what the outfielder is dealing with, but whatever it is caused the Marlins to feel like they need a better look. If Myers is forced to miss any action moving forward, Kyle Stowers and Derek Hill (wrist) would stand to absorb his workload.