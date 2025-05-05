Dane Myers News: Getting regular run in center field
Myers will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Even with Jesus Sanchez (back) making his return to the lineup following a three-game absence, Myers will stick in center field for the fourth game in a row, while Sanchez covers right field. Though he's served mainly as a short-side platoon player during his time in the big leagues, Myers looks like he'll get at least semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching with Derek Hill (wrist) still on the injured list and with Griffin Conine (shoulder) going down with a season-ending injury. Myers has thus far gotten the job done against righties, slashing .286/.342/.457 over 38 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now