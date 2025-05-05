Fantasy Baseball
Dane Myers News: Getting regular run in center field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Myers will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Even with Jesus Sanchez (back) making his return to the lineup following a three-game absence, Myers will stick in center field for the fourth game in a row, while Sanchez covers right field. Though he's served mainly as a short-side platoon player during his time in the big leagues, Myers looks like he'll get at least semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching with Derek Hill (wrist) still on the injured list and with Griffin Conine (shoulder) going down with a season-ending injury. Myers has thus far gotten the job done against righties, slashing .286/.342/.457 over 38 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching.

Dane Myers
Miami Marlins
