Dane Myers News: On base four times Tuesday

Myers went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 15-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Little went right for the Marlins in this one, but Myers at least was a constant nuisance on the basepaths. The 29-year-old has had trouble carving out a regular spot in the lineup, but it's not for lack of trying -- he's started only five of the last 10 games, but during that span he's batting .435 (10-for-23) with two homers, two steals, six runs and eight RBI.