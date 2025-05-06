Dane Myers News: Swipes sixth bag

Myers went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old continues to make his case to be the Marlins' everyday center fielder. Over his last 12 games, Myers is batting .412 (14-for-34) with all three of his homers and five of his six steals on the season. Derek Hill (wrist) is making progress in his recovery, but as long as Myers is raking he'll be tough to dislodge from the lineup.