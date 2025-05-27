Daniel Bard News: Auditions for teams

Bard (elbow) threw in front of representatives for approximately 10 MLB teams in a showcase event last week, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The flexor tendon surgery Bard required in April 2024 looked to be a potential career-ending procedure, but the 39-year-old has apparently made a full recovery and is hoping to continue playing in 2025. According to Bradford, teams in the AL West and NL West in particular have expressed the most interest in Bard, who turned in a 4.56 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 47:49 K:BB in 49.1 innings during his final season with the Rockies in 2023. Bard saved at least 20 games in the two seasons prior to that, but coming a major elbow surgery, he's unlikely to garner serious consideration for closing duties no matter where he signs. In fact, Bard may have to settle for a minor-league deal and pitch effectively at the Triple-A level before getting another look in the majors.