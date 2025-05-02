Daniel Johnson News: Latches on with Giants on MiLB deal

The Giants signed Johnson to a minor-league contract Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson had been playing with Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League, where he went 15-for-35 with five home runs in 10 games. The 29-year-old outfielder has slashed .200/.242/.333 over 95 plate appearances covering parts of three seasons at the major-league level.