Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Johnson headshot

Daniel Johnson News: Latches on with Giants on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Giants signed Johnson to a minor-league contract Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson had been playing with Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League, where he went 15-for-35 with five home runs in 10 games. The 29-year-old outfielder has slashed .200/.242/.333 over 95 plate appearances covering parts of three seasons at the major-league level.

Daniel Johnson
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now