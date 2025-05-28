Daniel Lynch News: Strikes out four

Lynch allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings Tuesday against the Reds.

Lynch made just his second start in what was his 23rd appearance overall this season. He allowed a second inning home run to Tyler Stephenson but also recorded season-highs in strikeouts and outs recorded. The numbers aren't flashy, but Lynch owns a 1.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB in 25.2 innings.