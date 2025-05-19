Daniel Palencia News: Blows save, takes loss
Palencia (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Monday's game at Miami. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout.
Palencia was called upon for his first save opportunity of the season with a 7-6 lead in the ninth as Porter Hodge (oblique) was unavailable. After collecting the first two outs, Palencia fell apart, consecutively conceding a double, a walk and a walk-off triple. The Chicago right-hander had been a steady reliever prior to this performance, pitching to a 1.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 15 innings. If Hodge is bound for a lengthy absence, Palencia will likely remain in the mix for saves along with Drew Pomeranz and Ryan Pressly.
