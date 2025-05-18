Daniel Robert News: Headed back to minors

Philadelphia optioned Robert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Robert had just gotten called up Friday and walked three batters while allowing one run on one hit over one-third of an inning against the Pirates that day. The righty reliever will now head back to Triple-A in order to make room on the 26-man roster for Mick Abel, who was summoned to the big club to make his MLB debut as a starter versus Pittsburgh on Sunday.