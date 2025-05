The Phillies returned Robert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

The 30-year-old righty pitched just one-third of an inning during the second game of Wednesday's twin bill, striking out Nolan Arenado in five pitches. Robert will now go back to serving as organizational depth in Triple-A, where he owns a 1.54 ERA through 11.2 frames.