Daniel Schneemann News: Back on bench Monday

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Schneemann will hit the bench after he had picked up starts -- two at second base and one in left field -- in each of the last three contests. The 28-year-old owns a .715 OPS over 49 plate appearances on the season, and while he doesn't appear to have a grasp on a full-time role, he should remain in line for a handful of starts per week against right-handed pitching due to his ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots.