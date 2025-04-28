Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Back on bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Schneemann will hit the bench after he had picked up starts -- two at second base and one in left field -- in each of the last three contests. The 28-year-old owns a .715 OPS over 49 plate appearances on the season, and while he doesn't appear to have a grasp on a full-time role, he should remain in line for a handful of starts per week against right-handed pitching due to his ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
