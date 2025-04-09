Daniel Schneemann News: Enters mid-game

Schneemann entered Tuesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox after center fielder Lane Thomas (wrist) was removed.

After Thomas took a pitch off his right wrist, Schneemann entered as the pinch runner. When Schneemann's first plate appearance came around in the seventh inning, manager Stephen Vogt sent up pinch hitter Jhonkensy Noel. It's unclear how Vogt will manage the position if Thomas is unavailable for a period of time. Schneemann is 1-for-12 with six strikeouts through six games played.