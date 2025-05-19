Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Idle for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Schneemann will hit the bench for the first time since May 10, ending a streak of seven consecutive starts. Angel Martinez will fill in at second base in place of Schneemann, who has earned an everyday role by slashing .265/.339/.500 with six home runs and 13 RBI over 110 plate appearances on the season.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
