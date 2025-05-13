Daniel Schneemann News: Starter at second base

Schneemann started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Brewers.

Schneemann's hot bat since the beginning of May generated more plate appearances for him, and the news that shortstop Brayan Rocchio was demoted to the minors Monday opened up a regular gig. Gabriel Arias will cover short, while Schneemann gets regular starts at second base. Since May 1, Schneemann has a 1.101 OPS with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and eight runs scored over 10 contests.