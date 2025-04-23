Danny Coulombe News: Logs first save of 2025

Coulombe earned the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox, striking out one batter without allowing a walk or hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Usual closer Jhoan Duran needed 32 pitches to collect the save Tuesday, so Coulombe got the call for the ninth inning of Wednesday's game to preserve a three-run lead. Coulombe needed just 12 pitches (seven strikes) to get through the frame, highlighted by a six-pitch strikeout of Bobby Dalbec. Coulombe hasn't allowed a run over his first 11 outings of the season and has an 0.41 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB across 9.2 innings.